Live Updates From Oklahoma's 2026 Spring Game

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday's Spring Game. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

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60 minutes until kickoff

The sun is shining and there is a nice breeze that can be felt on field level, but it should be a lovely afternoon for some spring football in Norman.

Today's Spring Game will feature standard scoring, so it won't be too hard to follow anything posted up on the scoreboard!

We are scheduled for a four-quarter ballgame today with standard timing in the first quarter and a running clock in the final three periods.

— Chapman