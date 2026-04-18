Live Updates From Oklahoma's 2026 Spring Game
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday's Spring Game. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
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60 minutes until kickoff
The sun is shining and there is a nice breeze that can be felt on field level, but it should be a lovely afternoon for some spring football in Norman.
Today's Spring Game will feature standard scoring, so it won't be too hard to follow anything posted up on the scoreboard!
We are scheduled for a four-quarter ballgame today with standard timing in the first quarter and a running clock in the final three periods.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman