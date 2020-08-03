AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Making One Last Argument for BYU

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 Conference presidents are meeting Monday to decide on the league’s approach to a college football schedule in 2020.

The models in play, multiple sources say, are playing a full 12-game schedule and playing a nine-game conference schedule plus one non-conference opponent.

Given that the Big 12’s remaining non-conference opponents all consist of either Group of 5 teams or teams from the FCS level, an alternative, more attractive model that many think should be considered is adding BYU as a member for the 2020 season and doing away with all other non-conference games as the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC have done.

That would standardize every Big 12 team’s schedule, including giving every team five home games and five road games.

On Monday morning, before Big 12 presidents staged a virtual meeting to decide which direction to go, SI Sooners publisher John Hoover made an appearance on BYU Sports Nation to discuss (watch the full interview above).

SI Sooners wrote about the Big 12 adding BYU last week.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How bringing in BYU solves every Big 12 scheduling dilemma

How bringing in BYU Cougars solves Big 12 Conference scheduling dilemmas

John. E. Hoover

by

MCastleton928

Sooners LB Caleb Kelly suffers significant knee injury in practice

Fifth-year senior may have ACL damage, but severity is unclear; quarterback Tanner Mordecai also banged up

Parker Thune

SI All-American ranks Oklahoma RB target No. 2

Camar Wheaton is one of the top running backs in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

Kevin Sumlin's son Jackson is now a Sooner

Kevin Sumlin's son Jackson is a walk-on tight end for the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams praises new Sooner commit Damond Harmon in 'All on the Line'

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge says he "can't wait to see [Harmon] ball out at OU with me"

Parker Thune

Big week ahead for Big 12, NCAA

Big week ahead for Big 12 Conference, NCAA athletes

John. E. Hoover

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

After cooling on Kendal Daniels, Sooners land three-star CB Damond Harmon and make final four for top juco defensive back

Parker Thune

Beggs safety Kendal Daniels chooses Texas A&M after OU withdraws scholarship offer

6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive back is widely considered the state of Oklahoma's top 2021 prospect

Parker Thune

by

bigjack54

Doubt, devastation, and the dividends of diligence: Damond Harmon's journey to Oklahoma

Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back nearly quit football, then tragically lost a close friend, but discovered a renewed tenacity through hardship as he blazed a path to OU

Parker Thune

by

Kungpowa

Sooners great Rickey Dixon dead at 53

Oklahoma defensive back was fifth overall pick in 1988 draft and spent six seasons in NFL; had battled ALS over final years of life

Parker Thune