Making One Last Argument for BYU

Big 12 Conference presidents are meeting Monday to decide on the league’s approach to a college football schedule in 2020.

The models in play, multiple sources say, are playing a full 12-game schedule and playing a nine-game conference schedule plus one non-conference opponent.

Given that the Big 12’s remaining non-conference opponents all consist of either Group of 5 teams or teams from the FCS level, an alternative, more attractive model that many think should be considered is adding BYU as a member for the 2020 season and doing away with all other non-conference games as the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC have done.

That would standardize every Big 12 team’s schedule, including giving every team five home games and five road games.

