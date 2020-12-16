Prospect Profile: DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 250

Position: DE

School: Jefferson

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Trey Hendrickson

Notes: AAU basketball phenom formerly committed to Washington State

Thune's Take: There may not be a single defender in Oklahoma’s 2021 signing class with more untapped potential than Rawlins-Kibonge. The 6-foot-7 Portland native had committed to play basketball at Washington State before an experiment on the gridiron drastically altered those plans. He’d never played football before his junior year of high school, but burst onto the scene with a phenomenal season that put him squarely on recruiting radars nationwide. He eventually chose Oklahoma over Stanford, Miami and a host of other Power 5 programs. Quite simply, Rawlins-Kibonge is already excellent at a sport that he’s still learning how to play on a fundamental level. Once he arrives in Norman and learns the finer points of pass rushing technique, he could be an absolute monster for Jamar Cain.

