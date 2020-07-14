SI All-American Candidate Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Portland (Ore.) Thomas Jefferson

Committed to: Oklahoma

Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Prototype length. Broad shoulders, but little width and mass in upper half otherwise. Thick, developing lower body. Can handle as much additional weight as necessary.

Athleticism: Basketball standout; will play both sports in Norman. Natural fluidity and overall coordination. Flexible. Quick in short spaces with light feet, but not overly explosive. Average play strength at best.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Flashes physicality, but can be somewhat tentative utilizing power. Plays low despite his height. Already uses supreme arm length to great advantage. Holds edge in the run game and pursues from the backside.

Polish: Late-comer to football; debuted as a junior. Has a good collection of pass-rush moves – including devastating long arm – given lack of experience, but needs to continue adding, refining. Impressive play height; maintains a low center of gravity. Must make significant strength developments.

Bottom Line: It’s a testament to Rawlings-Kibonge’s rare physical traits that he’s ranked so highly despite playing just one year of football. A fascinating developmental prospect, it will be several years until he takes the field in Norman. But once the weight and technique catch up to his tools, watch out. NFL ceiling as a 5-tech defensive end or 4-3 defensive tackle.