Nebraska Cornhuskers: By the Numbers

Oklahoma’s first road test of the season will come inside a once-familiar stadium.

Brent Venables’ No. 6-ranked Sooners are making their first trip to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009, and OU will be entering an odd atmosphere.

The Cornhuskers have started the season 1-2, but this week’s dismissal of Scott Frost is sure to add an extra layer of emotion to the proceedings on Saturday.

OU is looking to navigate its last hurdle before opening up Big 12 play by extending the Sooner winning streak to three games in the storied Oklahoma-Nebraska series.

124

Georgia Southern gashed the Nebraska defense for 642 yards last week in Lincoln Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s offense has been far from perfect through two games, experiencing lulls for entire quarters at a time against both UTEP and Kent State.

But the Nebraska defense is a complete stranger to the storied Blackshirts.

Three games into the year, the ‘Huskers rank 124th nationally in total defense, allowing 492 yards per game.

To make matters worse, the three offenses Nebraska has faced to date are Northwestern, North Dakota and Georgia Southern — none of which are to be confused for offensive juggernauts.

Last week, Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 409 yards, meaning Dillon Gabriel should have plenty of success ripping apart the Cornhusker defense through the air.

142.6

Anthony Grant has rushed for five touchdowns through three games for Nebraska in 2022 Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports

While Nebraska has struggled defensively, the offense has had a few bright spots.

Running back Anthony Grant has flown under the radar this year, but the Buford, GA, native has averaged 142.6 yards per game so far this season.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple isn’t necessarily known for a dominant run game, but he’s trusted Grant to carry the ball 69 times already this year, and has been rewarded by Grant rushing for five scores.

Venables and his staff are familiar with Grant, though they haven’t had to coach against him yet in Grant’s career.

“We recruited Buford a lot,” Venables said. “He’s a great player. Signed with Florida State, went to junior college. And he’s playing really really well.”

OU ranks No. 34 in the country in rushing defense, but they’ll have to bottle up Grant to continue their dominance on the ground.

32

Casey Thompson is preparing to play Oklahoma for the second straight year, this time as a Nebraska Cornhusker Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports

One of the few bright spots for Nebraska this year has been the play of Casey Thompson.

The Texas transfer has pulled the strings for Whipple’s offense, and he has the ‘Huskers ranked as the 32nd passing offense in the country.

“Great quarterback,” OU cornerback Jaden Davis said of Thompson this week. “You know he’s gonna get out of the pocket. He’s gonna throw the ball. We played some passing teams these first two weeks but he’s a great quarterback. He was up on us (last year) 40-something to 20-something or something like that. So great quarterback and I just know he’s going to make the right reads and it’s going to be a real challenge.

“… He’s always been great. He’s been consistent. He looks comfortable.”

Thompson has completed 63.9 percent of his passes this year, throwing for 866 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions.

Venables’ defense enters the week ranked No. 60 against the pass, and they’ll need to tighten up their zone coverage to shut down the passing windows and help get the Nebraska offense off the field on third downs.

