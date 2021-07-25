NEW: AllSooners forums are here!

Sports Illustrated home
SI Sooners has launched a new feature: public forums.

Readers can now voice their opinion or ask any question on our new forums, message boards, topics and threads.

ALLSOONERS FORUMS

Interact with each other and hear directly from publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway on any subject. We have threads on football, basketball, softball and baseball, plus other sports and even threads for off-topic discussions. 

Its easy. Just head follow the link and get started:

https://allsoonersforums.com/index.php

