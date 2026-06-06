Why QB Trey Wright Believes Oklahoma Offer is a 'Blessing'

NORMAN — Class of 2028 quarterback Trey Wright has already gotten love from over a dozen major programs.

Wright, a native of Frisco, TX, collected an offer from Oklahoma on May 27. Immediately, the Sooners’ interest resonated with him.

“OU is one of the top programs in the country, so getting that offer is such a blessing,” Wright told Sooners On SI. “They’ve produced a lot of great players and quarterbacks, so it’s really exciting to be recognized by them.”

Wright is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 365 overall prospect and the No. 29 quarterback from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a sophomore at Lone Star High School, Wright completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 4,042 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading his school to a 15-1 record and an appearance in the Texas 5A Division I state title game.

Wright believes that his versatility is what led to his offer from the Sooners.

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“I’d say my arm talent, being able to extend plays under pressure, and making plays outside the pocket are some of my biggest strengths,” Wright said.

So far, the list of schools that have offered Wright includes Clemson, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and UCLA.

As a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Wright is closer in proximity to Oklahoma than most of the other schools actively pursuing him. And as a result, he plans on strengthening his relationships with OU’s coaches in person.

“It’s close to home, so I’m hoping to get up there soon and spend more time around the staff and players,” Wright said. “Excited to get to a real game and feel the energy of the team, fans and players.”

Wright said that most of his communication with OU has gone through offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle thus far, though he said all of his conversations with others on staff have been productive.

“They’ve all been really genuine and easy to talk to. You can tell they care about their players on and off the field.”

With two years of high school football left, Wright hasn’t narrowed down his list of schools. He does, however, believe that he can learn a lot about programs from their coaches — and so far, the Sooners have impressed him in that regard.

“There’s been a lot of great schools showing love, but right now my focus is the relationships I’m building with the coaches,” Wright said. “That’s the most important thing to me in this process.”

Wright, of course, wants to play for a program that wins a lot of games, too.

Oklahoma is sixth among all college football programs in all-time wins (960), and the Sooners have won seven national championships. Though they haven’t won a national title since 2000, the Sooners returned to the College Football Playoff last year for the first time since 2019.

Wright is well aware of OU’s history and current upward trajectory — and he admitted that it’s an impressive selling point.

“It’s really important for me to be in a program where I can keep developing as a player and person,” Wright said. “Oklahoma has a great track record of helping guys reach their full potential.”