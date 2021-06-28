NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler Projected No. 1-Overall

The Oklahoma quarterback was projected to be taken with the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A good year by Spencer Rattler in 2021 could be his last on the sidelines at Oklahoma.

Already tabbed to be the early frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, the Sooner quarterback is projected to follow in the footsteps of Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible projected that the Houston Texans would select Rattler with the No. 1-overall pick in their first 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

“With the future of Deshaun Watson currently in limbo, it's in Houston's best interest to invest in one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft,” Zach Patraw wrote. “Rattler has been ranked as the best quarterback by NFL Draft Bible lead scouts.”

Rattler wowed in his first season as the starter at Oklahoma, throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes. And the best is yet to come for the former 5-star quarterback.

After struggling with turnover issues to start the year, Rattler grew while playing without key targets Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner down the stretch in 2020.

Spencer Rattler celebrates a touchdown in Oklahoma's 27-21 victory over Iowa State in the 2020 Big 12 Championship game Pool photo / Josh Gateley

When the pandemic shut down spring football in 2020, it also robbed Rattler of spring football with Lincoln Riley for the first time as a starter. Now, with his weapons back healthy and a spring and summer under Riley’s close tutelage, the sky is the limit for Rattler in 2020.

He’s already proven he can make just about every throw in the field, whether in the pocket or on the run, and 2021 will provide the chance to show off the mental growth Rattler has undergone since he last took the field against the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl.

Rattler was the only Sooner projected in the first round, but defensive stars Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey will have a chance to raise their stock if they can continue their high level of play from the home stretch of the 2020 season.