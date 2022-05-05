Official: Oklahoma Announces Multi-Year Partnership With ESPN+

The University of Oklahoma announced a landmark deal with ESPN+ to broadcast OU sporting events on Thursday.

Oklahoma has officially announced their new broadcast deal with ESPN+.

As AllSooners.Com reported on Wednesday, the Sooners are entering a partnership with the entertainment giant for the Sooners’ third-tier media rights.

SoonerVision on ESPN+ will broadcast over 100 hours of live events, including game replays and studio broadcasts surrounding Oklahoma athletic events.

The deal will include one football game per season being broadcast on ESPN+ which will replace the pay-per-view game, as well as the annual spring game.

Softball, men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and Oklahoma’s other Olympic sports will also be broadcast on ESPN+ in conjunction with the deal.

“Given the overwhelming size and passion of the Sooners fan base, we are thrilled that ESPN+ is partnering with Oklahoma to create SoonerVision on ESPN+, the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program," OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. "SoonerVision on ESPN+ builds upon our previous media successes by offering over 1,000 hours annually of live OU sports events and other programming to ESPN+’s growing subscriber base of more than 21.3 million.

"As a result, OU fans will now have an easily accessible year-round media home on all their screens."

Production of content on ESPN+ will begin in August, and there will be a special SoonerVision on ESPN+ landing page, and live broadcasts of OU athletic events will begin this fall.

“The University of Oklahoma is home to one of the premier athletic departments in the country and we look forward to presenting a wide variety of men’s and women’s sports on SoonerVision on ESPN+ to fans across the country,” Nick Dawson, Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN, said in the release. “From live events to historic games and studio programming, Sooners fans will be able to access all of the content they love via their favorite connected devices.”

