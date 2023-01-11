Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Running Back

DeMarco Murray entered 2022 with a bit less stress about his running back situation.

Ahead of the 2021 season, transfers and off the field issues left the Sooners with just two scholarship running backs on the roster.

Kennedy Brooks moved onto the NFL at the end of the 2021 season, but the return of Eric Gray and Marcus Major along with freshman additions in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk gave Murray plenty of options.

As it turned out, Murray really only needed Gray to have a successful season.

After struggling to find his footing as a first year transfer from Tennessee in 2021, Gray ended up having one of the great rushing seasons in Oklahoma football history.

He carried the ball 213 times, running for 1,364 yards — a mark which was good enough to be the ninth-best rushing total in a single season in program history.

Gray quickly emerged as the centerpiece and most consistent part of OU’s hit-or-miss offense, finishing No. 14-overall in the nation with 6.4 yards per carry.

He rushed for over 100 yards in eight of his 12 appearances this year, breaking the 150-yard threshold against Kansas and Texas Tech and bruising West Virginia for 211 yards on the ground in Morgantown.

Before opting out of the Cheez-It Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Gray ended up with 11 rushing touchdowns, while also showing off his versatility by catching 33 passes for 229 yards.

Gray’s 2021 success mostly came when he was quickly tossed the ball to get out into the open field. He’d then gobble up as many yards as possible before contact, where he’d then go down and make way for Brooks.

With another year under the guidance of Murray, Gray took his game to the next level.

Regardless of if he met defenders in the hole, at the second level or in space, Gray always seemed to either make the first defender miss or run him over.

While Gray undoubtedly led the way for Oklahoma’s running backs, Barnes also emerged as a solid No. 2 option behind him over the course of the season.

The true freshman carried the ball 116 times in 2022, fighting for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

Barnes showed potential against Nebraska, picking up 77 yards on 13 rushes after the game was in hand, but had his coming out party in Fort Worth.

Oklahoma was battered by TCU 55-24 on the day, but Barnes rushed for an even 100 yards and two touchdowns after Gray left the game in the second half.

The Las Vegas product rushed for another 69 yards and two touchdowns a couple of weeks later against Kansas, but a hamstring injury slowed his momentum.

Barnes was called upon for 17 combined carries against West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech before Gray’s decision to opt out of the bowl game afforded the newcomer a huge opportunity.

Facing Florida State’s talented defensive line, Barnes made his debut as Oklahoma’s feature back in Orlando, and he didn’t disappoint.

He led OU rushers with 108 yards and a touchdown on 27 carrels against the Seminoles, but his performance was somehow overshadowed by another member of the running back corps.

Sawchuk, a fellow true freshman, dazzled in his only real game action of the season for Oklahoma.

The Colorado native showed his top-end speed, bursting through a makeshift offensive line play-after-play to total 100 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Unlike Barnes, Sawchuk didn’t join up with the program in spring practice, setting him behind his fellow 2022 recruiting classmate in OU’s pecking order.

But Sawchuk still made the most of his opportunity, giving OU fans hope that he will form a dynamic duo with Barnes in 2023.

Major also was called upon for 56 carries in 2022, rushing for 227 yards, as he fell to the wayside due to Gray’s excellence and an injury of his own.

Even without massive contributions from Major this year, Murray was able to get great production out of his unit in 2022 while also setting up a bright future at his position in Norman.

Grading the running backs:

Hoover: A

Chapman: A+

Callaway: A+

Lovelace: A

Running backs GPA: 4.0 (Graded on a 4.0 scale)

