Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Linebacker

Oklahoma’s linebacking corps essentially consisted of three main contributors in 2022.

A fall camp injury to transfer T.D. Roof paired with the slow easing in of true freshmen Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis meant DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu essentially had to play every snap in Big 12 play.

On top of carrying a major load in a new defensive scheme, all three Sooner linebackers had to adjust to new roles.

White moved to outside linebacker, locking down the “Cheetah” position in Brent Venables’ defense.

Stutsman was elevated into a starting role after featuring mainly as a rotational piece in 2021, taking on a much bigger task at the heart of the defense, and Ugwoegbu entered the year with his heart set truly on playing inside linebacker for the first time in his career.

The trio was productive, as all three finished in the top 13 in the conference in total tackles.

2022 OU Report Cards:

Stutsman led the entire league, finishing with 125 tackles, Ugwoegbu ended fourth in the conference with 110 total total tackles on the year and White rounded out the group with 90 tackles.

White also added a pair of sacks and his first two interceptions as a Sooner this year, as he played some of the best football of his career at outside linebacker.

The unit — led by Stutsman — often started out contests hot.

Flying over the field, Oklahoma’s linebackers played some of their best football in the first half.

But the lack of depth behind them caused the group to wear down in certain spots.

Tackling waned and mental errors cropped up in fourth quarters against Kansas State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech as the defense as a whole struggled to get off the field.

The Wildcats converted 10-of-19 third and fourth down attempts while rushing for 275 yards, Baylor moved the chains on 3-of-3 fourth downs, the Mountaineers converted 4-of-5 fourth down conversions and the Red Raiders found success on 8-of-18 third downs, keeping White, Stutsman and Ugwoegbu on the field as snap counts continued to skyrocket.

Despite the wear and tear, the group appeared to start to really turn a corner after the loss to Baylor.

Stutsman shined throughout the first three quarters in Morgantown, and the entire defense repelled drive after drive to seal a key Bedlam victory.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Big 12 with 125 total tackles in 2022 NATHAN J FISH / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

By the end of the Cheez-It Bowl, Stutsman appeared to be in command of the Oklahoma defense, conducting his side of the football as a middle linebacker is expected to in Venables-led defense.

Kanak’s showing in the second half against Nebraska following a targeting penalty against White offered a sneak peek at what the unit could be in the future as well.

The true freshman stepped in and led the team with 10 total tackles against the Cornhuskers.

Lewis and McKinzie’s redshirt years should allow them to join the rotation next year as well, adding fresh legs to Stutsman and Ugwoegbu’s experience at the heart of the defense.

Grading the linebackers:

Hoover: C

Chapman: C+

Callaway: C+

Lovelace: B-

Linebackers GPA: 2.325 (C+ on a 4.0 scale)

