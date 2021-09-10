Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Named Team Captain

The redshirt senior is one of the biggest contributors alongside the powerful Sooners' defensive front.

Sometimes a team does something that doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense.

This is definitely not one of those times.

Oklahoma has announced on Friday that redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas will become the team’s fifth captain ahead of their second game of the year against Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Thomas joins current captains quarterback Spencer Rattler, tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall, linebacker Caleb Kelly and safety Pat Fields.

While Thomas is just now getting the official title, Thomas’ role as a leader on the team has been well-known as he is one of the seasoned veterans alongside the defensive front and on the defense as a whole.

His strong comments from his media session just this week point to that, as he took questions behind the mic with sound leadership for the defense to turn things around after a disappointing season opener.

After three years in Norman without making much of a name for himself, 2020 was Thomas’ breakout season. In 11 games, he recorded 32 tackles including 8.5 sacks. He was a force and a vital piece to Oklahoma’s defensive resurgence.

In last weekend’s season opener, he recorded three tackles including one tackle for loss and a key forced fumble in the first half that helped the Sooners build an early lead.

Thomas' senior year didn't get off to the start he wanted. In the early morning hours of June 21, Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, which likely affected the timing of his captaincy this season.

Thomas’ first official game as captain will be Saturday against Western Carolina at 6 p.m.

