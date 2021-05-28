Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Football Assistants Get Raises, Contract Extensions

Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy got salary bumps, while the rest of the staff received new extended terms on their existing contracts.
When Lincoln Riley promoted outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons to assistant head coach this offseason, it meant a nice raise for Simmons.

That raise came through on Thursday when the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a $90,000 salary increase for Simmons, plus a $20,000 bump for inside receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy, as well as extensions for the rest of the staff.

Gundy, offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, defensive ends coach Jamar Cain, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, running backs coach DeMarco Murray, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, defensive tackles coach Calvin Thibodeaux and strength and fitness coach Bennie Wylie all got their contracts extended through 2023.

Contracts for Simmons and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch were extended through 2024.

In April, OU regents approved a three-year, $1.53 million contract for new tight ends/H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley.

OU assistant coach salaries

What Oklahoma football assistant coaches will make in 2021:

  • Alex Grinch, defensive coordinator/safeties: $1.8 million
  • Bill Bedenbaugh, co-offensive coordinator/offensive line: $810,000
  • Cale Gundy, co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers: $600,000 (up from $580,000)
  • Dennis Simmons, associate HC/outside receivers: $600,000 (up from $510,000)
  • Roy Manning, cornerbacks: $470,000
  • Calvin Thibodeaux, defensive line: $435,000
  • Brian Odom, inside linebackers: $435,000
  • Jamar Cain, defensive ends/outside linebackers: $435,000
  • DeMarco Murray, running backs: $350,000 

