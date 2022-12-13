Oklahoma Gains Commitment From High-Level 2023 Safety

It has been a big Monday night for Oklahoma.

Just as Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough announced he would be transferring to Oklahoma, his younger brother Daeh McCullough has flipped his commitment to the Sooners from Cincinnati.

McCullough is a 4-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and is the No. 20 safety in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Indiana according to 247Sports.

He has been a commit to the Bearcats since June, but has elected to flip to Oklahoma instead to join his older brother in Norman.

McCullough becomes the 23rd scholarship commitment to the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting crop and joins a talented group of secondary players highlighted by 4-star safety Makari Vickers.

In addition to Cincinnati, he also holds offers from the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Utah among a slew of others.

With just nine days remaining before early signing day, Brent Venables and company have made a big splash to their class with McCullough becoming the 12th-highest rated commit in OU’s 2023 crop.