Oklahoma lands another difference maker from the transfer portal

For the second time in two weeks, the Sooners have plucked a player from Tennessee out of the transfer portal, this time bringing an impactful playmaker to the defense

Oklahoma landed another former Tennessee Volunteer from the transfer portal on Monday.

Key Lawrence announced via Twitter that he was committed to OU.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, was a Tennessee freshman in 2020, playing in 10 games as a backup safety and on special teams.

At Ensworth High School in Nashville, Lawrence was a consensus 4-star defensive back, ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee by the 247 Sports Composite.

Out of high school, Lawrence chose Tennessee over offers from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech and others.

The Sooners kicked off last week earning the commitment of Lawrence's Knoxville teammate, offensive tackle Wanya Morris out of the transfer portal.

Lawrence still has four years of eligibility, due to last season's eligibility waiver granted by the NCAA, plus the ability to redshirt if needed.

The Volunteer exodus in the wake of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt's firing may not be over either, as 2020 leading rusher Eric Gray has also entered himself into the transfer portal.

OU also has landed a transfer quarterback (Micah Bowens from Penn State) and a transfer interior offensive lineman (Robert Congel from Arizona).