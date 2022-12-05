Skip to main content

Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore linebacker Clayton Smith had played in four games last year and four games this year but decided he'll look to play college football elsewhere.

The Sooners have lost another defender to the transfer portal.

Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith announced Monday that he’s entering the portal and intends to leave OU.

Smith had been removed from the team's official online roster prior to the season finale at Texas Tech for undisclosed reasons.

In his post, Smith first thanked his teammates.

"We've been through a lot and it was a blessing to be able to grind beside you guys these last couple of years," he wrote.

He also thanked ends coach Miguel Chavis for "helping me become a better football player as well as a better man off the field."

"Also," Smith wrote, "to the fans, thank you guys for the positive messages and constant reminders that I'm a hell of a player. I really appreciate everything this university has done for me and it will not be forgotten." 

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Smith came to OU as an edge rusher but also got time at inside linebacker. He played in four games in 2021 and four games in 2022, with his best game coming at Nebraska, when he played 35 snaps and made four tackles.

Smith was a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and was the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He was ranked as the No. 38 overall player in the nation coming out of Texas High School in Texarkana, TX, as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Rivals and On3 both rated Smith as a 5-star prospect.

He has four years eligibility remaining.

Smith picked OU over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington and others.

Smith is the 10th OU player to announce his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal.

