Oklahoma Named in Top Eight of Top 2023 Tight End

OU made the cut for Bixby star tight end Luke Hasz from the class of 2023.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma Sooners are one step closer to landing the nation’s top tight end.

Luke Hasz, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker from Bixby, OK, has exploded this offseason, climbing up the rankings to be rated a consensus top 50 prospect.

Sunday on Twitter, he named his top eight schools.

The Sooners made the cut, alongside Texas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, TCU and Arkansas.

Hasz is rated a 4-star prospect in the 2023 class by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and visited campus in Norman twice within the span of a week in June. He was an attendee at OU’s ChampU BBQ last month, an event which continues to pay dividends.

The Sooners currently have just one commit in the 2023 class in Jacksonville, FL, running back Treyaun Webb. They’ll have the opportunity to add another star when quarterback Malachi Nelson commits Sunday evening at around 5 p.m. CT. 

