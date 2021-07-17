Oklahoma Lands First 2023 Pledge in Star Running Back Treyaun Webb

The 4-star athlete from Jacksonville picked Oklahoma over Ohio State and Georgia.

Lincoln Riley and DeMarco Murray continue to deliver on the recruiting trail.

Treyaun Webb is the latest explosive athlete to commit to Oklahoma, picking the Sooners over Ohio State and Georgia on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-0, 188-pound athlete from Jacksonville, FL, projects as one of the top running backs in the 2023 class, and is rated a consensus Top 100 recruit.

Webb told Sports Illustrated All-American’s Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. that he loves everything about the Sooners, and the coaches did an excellent job building a relationship with him.

“(I liked) The consistency just as far as communication. I can honestly — the chance of playing early,” Webb said. “Just the overall relationship, the campus, the home feeling. When I get up there my parents love it and we all love it.”

An explosive playmaker, Webb said it’s easy to see how he will fit into Riley’s offense.

“I’m gonna be that back that can do it all,” he said. “Catch the ball, make those big, explosive run plays and really just be a playmaker.”

An attendee of last month’s ChampU BBQ, Webb said the atmosphere during the event helped seal his decision to commit to the Sooners.

“I went over there for my visit, and honestly I just loved it up there,” he said. “I’ve kinda been knowing for a couple of months that I wanted Oklahoma, I just needed to take my final visits this June. The June visits really showed that Oklahoma was the place for me.

“The alumni told their stories about how they knew it was home and I kinda felt the same way. I felt like it was home.”

Finally getting to meet Riley and Murray at the BBQ, Webb said they left a great impression.

“Got to finally meet Coach Murray and Coach Riley in person and it wasn’t anything fake,” he said. “It was all real and genuine love.”

After returning home, Webb said it took him about a week before making the call and informing Oklahoma’s staff about his decision.

“I told them June 24th,” he said. “They were jumping for joy. Even coach Lincoln Riley made a little tweet and said 'today was a great day.' It felt good. It made me realize how much they really wanted me, that I was a high priority.”

The race for Webb was still incredibly competitive, as would be expected for a recruit of his caliber.

Webb rushed for 837 yards and 10 scores last year per Max Preps, helping lead Trinity Christian Academy to a State Championship in Florida’s 3A class.

“It was definitely close. Like I said, I kind of already had the feeling that Oklahoma was in the lead, but not by a lot though,” Webb said. “At the Ohio State visit, Ohio State showed me a lot… but then when I went to Oklahoma it kind of sealed the deal for me.”

Webb was committed once before, but reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Georgia in January. But while he built a great connection with the coaching staff at Georgia, he said there’s something deeper he loves about Oklahoma which makes this commitment different.

“I feel like with this commitment, the coaches could leave Oklahoma and I still could see myself playing there,” he said.

Webb is Oklahoma’s first commitment for the 2023 class, but he could soon have some company.

Malachi Nelson, an early favorite to be the top quarterback in 2023, will announce his commitment on Sunday. He’s named the Sooners in his top seven alongside Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and USC.