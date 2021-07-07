Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma Offers 2023 5-Star DL Jayden Wayne

Wayne is the second high-profile 2023 defensive offer this week joining Tausili Akana.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma is staying busy on the recruiting trail with another major 2023 offer handed down late on Tuesday night.

After offering 4-star linebacker Tausili Akana earlier in the day, the Sooners did so officially to highly-touted 5-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA.

As evidenced by his 5-star status, Wayne is an elite prospect. He is currently rated the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 13 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He is being heavily pursued by many programs, with Oklahoma being his 29th FBS offer. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among many others.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Wayne is a nightmare for offensive lineman with his power and athleticism. While he will be a defensive lineman at the next level, he is so gifted as an athlete that he is able to line up and play some tight end at Lincoln High School. One of those guys you would simply classify as a freak of nature.

It won’t be easy for the Sooners to land Wayne given his laundry list of offers. But if they did, he looks to be an absolute can’t-miss player at the collegiate level.

Jayden Wayne
Football

Oklahoma Offers 2023 5-Star DL Jayden Wayne

Mikey Henderson
Football

Breaking: Oklahoma RB Mikey Henderson Has Been Dismissed from the Program

Mikey Henderson
Football

Breaking: Arrest Warrant Request Submitted for Oklahoma RB Mikey Henderson

Tausili Akana
Football

Oklahoma Offers 2023 4-Star LB Tausili Akana

WGym - Anastasia Webb 3
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Gymnast Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Nik Bonitto
Football

Three Sooners Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 50 College Football Players Right Now

Layden Blocker
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma 2023 4-Star PG Target set to visit Norman in September

Kyler Murray - OSU
Football

Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 2, Kyler Murray