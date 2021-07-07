Oklahoma Offers 2023 5-Star DL Jayden Wayne

Oklahoma is staying busy on the recruiting trail with another major 2023 offer handed down late on Tuesday night.

After offering 4-star linebacker Tausili Akana earlier in the day, the Sooners did so officially to highly-touted 5-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA.

As evidenced by his 5-star status, Wayne is an elite prospect. He is currently rated the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 13 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He is being heavily pursued by many programs, with Oklahoma being his 29th FBS offer. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among many others.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Wayne is a nightmare for offensive lineman with his power and athleticism. While he will be a defensive lineman at the next level, he is so gifted as an athlete that he is able to line up and play some tight end at Lincoln High School. One of those guys you would simply classify as a freak of nature.

It won’t be easy for the Sooners to land Wayne given his laundry list of offers. But if they did, he looks to be an absolute can’t-miss player at the collegiate level.