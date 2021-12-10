Oklahoma Officially Announces Offensive and Defensive Coordinators

Make it official, Oklahoma’s offensive and defensive coordinators have been announced.

Confirming previous reports, the Sooners announced that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be returning to his alma mater to assume the same position with Oklahoma.

On the other side of the ball, new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is going to someone he has experience with in Ted Roof, who served on the Clemson defensive staff this season.

Lebby, a former Oklahoma offensive lineman and graduate assistant, has helped create some of the best offenses in college football with the Rebels in 2020-2021 and at UCF in 2019.

In addition to offensive coordinator, Lebby will also serve as the quarterbacks coach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football,” Venables said in a release. “The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU. Jeff’s offenses and the players he’s coached are some of the most productive in the game. He’s going to bring a dynamic and diverse system that will take advantage of our playmakers. He’s one of the best when it comes to game planning and attacking defenses with his smart and aggressive style. His relentless and innovative approach will make us incredibly difficult to defend. We’re excited to have one of the fastest-rising coaches in the game leading our offense and quarterbacks.”

“I’m grateful to Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione for the chance to come back to OU and serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” Lebby said in the same release. “My five years here as a player and then student assistant under Coach (Bob) Stoops represent some of the best of my life. They provided me with a real love and respect for the game of football and laid the foundation for my understanding of what it means to be a successful coach. I will work daily to earn the faith Sooner Nation has put in me to represent this storied program.”

Roof, meanwhile, is a veteran coach who has been at a plethora of stops in his long career.

Prior to his one year with the Tigers and Venables, Roof was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2020 as well as the DC at Appalachian State in 2019.

He was also a head coach at one point, serving as the leader of the Duke Blue Devils from 2004-2007.

In addition to serving as defensive coordinator, Roof will also be the linebackers coach.

“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said. “He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball.”

“There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition,” Roof said. “For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He’s got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes’ football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it.”

Also announced along with the hirings of Lebby and Roof is that Oklahoma will be retaining four members of the offensive coaching staff from the previous regime: Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley.