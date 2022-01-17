Oklahoma Picks Up Louisville Transfer CB Kani Walker

Walker appeared in just one game last season as a true freshman after he was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2021.

Yet another addition for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

Brent Venables and company have been extremely active in the transfer market in the last month and that continued on Monday with the addition of Louisville transfer cornerback Kani Walker.

Walker played in just one game last season with the Cardinals as a true freshman after coming in as a 3-star recruit in their 2021 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, his upside seems clear as he provides another long-term option to Sooners secondary in the years to come.

Walker’s decision comes just one day after Wyoming defensive back C.J. Coldon made the decision to come to Norman as well to bolster that position under new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

Oklahoma has now made five transfer additions on the defensive side alone with Walker, Coldon, defensive linemen Jonah Laulu and Jeffery Johnson and linebacker T.D. Roof.

And, almost certainly, they are not done.

SI Sooners will continue to update the Sooners’ activity in the transfer portal as the announcements are made.