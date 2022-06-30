Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Continued Push at Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday

Oklahoma's 2023 quarterback commit drew praise from the Elite 11 staff for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Jackson Arnold continued his push to win the Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma quarterback commit started the event off strong on Tuesday, and was even rated the top overall quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals headed into Wednesday night’s Pro Day workout.

The Elite 11 staff again loved Arnold’s work on Wednesday night, as he graded out with the second best Pro Day score, only trailing Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey.

Despite the high score from the event organizers, Arnold’s body of work on Wednesday night divided other onlookers.

Sports Illustrated’s recruiting expert, John Garcia Jr., was on hand for the second night of the Elite 11 Finals.

Garcia ranked Arnold as the third best performer on Tuesday, but only graded the future OU quarterback out as the No. 13-overall performer during Wednesday night's Pro Day workout.

Sports Illustrated graded every throw on a scale of 1-3, with a “1” representing an off-target throw, a “2” representing a catchable ball and a “3” representing a “money throw” in stride and on time.

Arnold racked up a score of 48 throughout the 20-throw Pro Day workout, and was deemed to have 11 money throws.

Iowa State commit J.J. Kohl ended the night with the highest grade from Sports Illustrated, finishing with a score of 54 and 15 money throws.

Still, Arnold has impressed the Elite 11 staff and will have a chance to close the three-day event out in style on Thursday night.

Another strong performance from the Denton, TX, native could propel him to the front of the field.

Winning the event would be a minor upset, as quarterbacks like Malachi Nelson and Dante Moore entered with most of the hype.

Previous winners of the Elite 11 include Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Spencer Rattler, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.