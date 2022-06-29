Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Stars at Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

Jeff Lebby's first quarterback commit for the Sooners put on a show amongst the nation's best signal callers on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold is standing out at the Elite 11 Finals on the West Coast.

Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. was on hand as the Elite 11 Finals kicked off on Tuesday night, and Arnold was rated a top three performer by Garcia and FanNation’s Zach Goodall, Matt Galatzan and Brian Smith.

“The arm talent Arnold showed at just about every station was obvious and some of the off-platform plays he made led to audible reactions from scouts and onlookers alike,” Garcia wrote of the OU commit’s performance. “The Texas steps into his throws with elite power, but showed touch at a higher clip on Tuesday compared to the regional workout in which he punched his ticket to the finals in March.

“Arnold has a fluid motion and quick release, with some ability to manipulate the arm angle during a delivery — some of the most ideal modern-day traits in the class.”

Arnold joined 20 of the nation’s top quarterbacks in an over three hour workout designed to test the future signal-callers.

Per Garcia, only uncommitted prospect Dante Moore and former Oklahoma pledge turned USC commit Malachi Nelson were better than Arnold on Tuesday night.

The Elite 11 is the nation’s premier competition for quarterback recruits, and the last five winners include C.J. Stroud, Spencer Rattler, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Shea Patterson.

Other Big 12 commits starred on Tuesday, as Iowa State commit J.J. Kohl was rated the fourth-best performer, and Baylor pledge Austin Novosad was ranked the fifth best quarterback on the night.



Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores also made this year’s finals, but he was well below the standard of the other three incoming Big 12 quarterbacks, Garcia said.

All 20 quarterbacks will return to action on Wednesday night as the Elite 11 Finals continue into the second night of action.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.