Oklahoma QB John Mateer Has Yet to Decide on Future Following CFP Loss to Alabama

NORMAN — The wound from Oklahoma’s 34-24 loss to Alabama won’t heal quickly.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the college football calendar never rests.

Decisions will have to be made rapidly over the next few weeks heading into 2026, something that OU quarterback John Mateer hasn’t even begun to process.

“I love these guys. And we all hate that it's over,” he said. “And that's all I'm really thinking about right now. I wish we could just have one more day together.”

Mateer’s 2025 ended with an up-and-down showing.

He completed 26-of-41 passes for 307 yards and two scores on Friday night, and he added another touchdown on the ground.

But his massive mistake was a back-breaker.

Mateer and receiver Keontez Lewis weren’t on the same page in the final moments of the first half, and he threw a 50-yard Pick-6 saw Alabama tie the game.

In total, Mateer completed 62.1 percent of his passes in his first season at Oklahoma, throwing for 2,578 yards and 12 touchdowns while also getting picked off 10 times. He also rushed for 416 yards and seven scores on 130 carries.

As a junior, Mateer has another year of eligibility he can use at Oklahoma, but he’s yet to make any decisions on his future.

“I haven't really thought about it yet,” Mateer said. “I’m pretty sure I'll take some time and weigh all the options and we'll see.

“… I haven't really taken a step back. I'm sure I will in the next couple of weeks, really see how we did. We did a lot of things people didn't expect. And it's just because of the group of guys we had.”

Regardless of what the future holds, Mateer views his first season in Norman as one of tremendous growth.

“I think I learned a lot about God and a lot about Jesus and fighting back and having courage and knowing what really matters,” Mateer said. “Because you hear a lot. And in my position, there's a lot of people who have a lot of things to say.

“There's a couple things that matter in this building. What those people think about me matters. I just appreciate all the people that have my back, and knowing that people are the greatest commodity and the toughest to get.

“… It means a lot. I think sometimes I sit back and still see the logo on my chest or on my head and it kind of freaks me out — Oklahoma versus Alabama — and I just played in that game. It's all God's grace and I'm grateful for where I'm at and how it all went, even though it didn't go how we wanted it to, and it ended up short.”