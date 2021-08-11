Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Named Preseason All-America

Rattler, Bonitto USA Today Preseason All-America

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto were name Wednesday to the USA Today Preseason All-America team.

Rattler, a third-year sophomore from Phoenix, was named MVP of the Cotton Bowl last season and garnered first-team All-Big 12 honors in leading the Sooners to the program’s sixth consecutive Big 12 Conference championship.

Bonitto, a fourth-year junior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, was tabbed first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus last season as he was second on the team in tackles for loss and quarterback sacks while helping lead OU’s defensive resurgence.

USA TODAY PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

USA Today identified six others from the Big 12 as All-Americans: Iowa State running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose made the first team, and safety Greg Eisworth was named second team; Texas running back Bijan Robinson earned first-team accolades; and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and return specialist Phillip Brooks got second team.