Oklahoma recruiting roundup: #SpeedD looks to continue building

Alex Grinch, Roy Manning and the OU defensive staff have been busy over the past week, issuing a new bucket of offers to defensive talent across the country

Alex Grinch brought the #SpeedD to Norman, and now his defensive coaching staff is replicating the on-field pace with their offer output in the recruiting game.

The Sooners issued a heap of offers to defenders all across the country, looking to build on the momentum of the last two seasons.

Devon Jackson, LB, Class of 2022

Devon Jackson is an outside linebacker with both track speed and the ability to deliver crushing hits in the open field. A 4-star prospect from Burke High School in Omaha, NE, the versatile playmaker logged 26 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks in 2019. Jackson also holds scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Indiana, among others.

Khamauri Rogers, DB, Class of 2022

Standing 6-foot-1 with top-end speed, Khamauri Rogers perfectly fits the mold of a defensive back Grinch looks for. The Lexington, MS, prospect is rated as a 4-star player by 247 Sports. Playing at both cornerback and safety, Rogers has shown he has the ball skills to be a difference maker, plucking four interceptions in 2019. The Sooners are just the latest team in for Rogers, as Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, LSU, Auburn and Florida State have already extended offers.

Jihaad Campbell, DL, Class of 2022

After playing his first three years of high school ball in New Jersey, the 6-4, 220-pound defensive lineman transferred to football factory IMG Academy in Florida for 2021. Jihaad Campbell always seems to find his way around the football, with the strength to crater the interior of an offensive line and the athleticism to make plays in the open field. Campbell can still fill out his frame even further, attracting offers from the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky and others.

Omari Kelly, ATH, Class of 2022

Omari Kelly makes plays on both sides of the ball for Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, AL. Rated a 4-star recruit, Kelly flashes his speed on offense, consistently burning defenses vertically when he hits his top gear. Kelly is another guy who has the length Grinch and Roy Manning look for, standing 6-2. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville and Maryland all join the Sooners in pursuit of Kelly’s signature.

Kip Lewis, LB, Class of 2022

Kip Lewis helped Carthage High School to the Texas 4A D-II state title, leading the team in tackles. The linebacker has the ability to work sideline to sideline, relying on his instincts and ability to read the game to make plays in the open field. OU joins an elite offer list, including LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, and USC, as well as Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

Nicholas Davillier, DL, Class of 2022

Leading the way for Maumelle High School in Arkansas, Nicholas Davillier is a powerful defensive lineman who wreaks havoc in the interior. The 6-3, 278-pound lineman often overpowered his opposition, blowing up plays before they even got started. The Sooners join Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi State, Kansas, Missouri and Purdue by offering the 3-star prospect.

Kody Jones, ATH, Class of 2022

Kody Jones is a highly touted athlete who has excelled on both sides of the ball in high school. The 5-11, 180-pounder is rated as a 4-star prospect out of Germantown, TN. Grinch is the most recent coach to acknowledge Jones’ potential, as he already holds offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Jackson State.