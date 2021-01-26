Oklahoma recruiting roundup: New hire extends first offers

The recruiting trail is heating up as the offensive coaching staff fired off a salvo of new scholarship offers in the 2022 class

The Oklahoma coaching staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail, sending out a flurry of offers to prospects in the 2022 class over the past week-and-a-half.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight ends and H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley, the freshest face to the Sooner staff, issued his first pair of offers since returning to his alma mater. DeMarco Murray also handed out two offers himself, hoping to land OU a difference maker at a position of need.

LATER TODAY: OU's LATEST DEFENSIVE OFFERS

Here are the offers to potential offensive playmakers Oklahoma has extended in the past week:

Emmanuel Henderson, RB, Class of 2022

Emmanuel Henderson is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back from Hartford, AL. Ranked the No. 22 player in the country by 247 Sports, the 5-star prospect rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns on 157 touches in 2019. Henderson is a patient runner who flashes elite open-field speed, as well as the ability to bob and weave through opposing defenses. OU will have stiff competition for Henderson, as he already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Oscar Delp, TE, Class of 2022

Hauling in 43 catches for 730 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, Oscar Delp is a playmaker whether he’s officially slotted at wide receiver or tight end. Standing 6-5 and 220 pounds, the Cumming, GA, native possesses open-field speed not often found by a player of his size. Finley has long been an admirer of the young tight end, offering him a scholarship in October while he was still a member of the Mississippi coaching staff. If the Sooners want to make a late push for the 4-star out of West Forsyth High School, they will have to beat out the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Florida and Auburn, who all have already extended a scholarship offer to Delp.

Jordan James, RB, Class of 2022

Jordan James is a compact runner who bounces off would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. The rising senior at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN, is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. What the 5-10, 200-pound running back lacks in breakaway speed, he makes up for in patience and vision, hitting the hole hard and churning his legs after contact. Jones took 182 carries for 1,752 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020. The Sooners join Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina and Nebraska as schools who have offered scholarships to Jones.

Kaden Helms, TE, Class of 2022

Finley’s other offer was to Bellevue, NE, standout Kaden Helms. The 6-5, 215-pound tight end uses his size to shield off defenders from the football for big gains in the passing game. The 3-star has an impressive portfolio of Power 5 offers, now including Michigan, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU and Texas Tech, among others. Like Delp, Helms also held an offer from Finley at Ole Miss before the former Sooner made his way back to the OU coaching staff.