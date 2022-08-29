Oklahoma Releases First 2022 Depth Chart

Oklahoma’s first depth chart for the 2022 season was officially released on Monday.

Though the team entered last spring with no questions about who the starting quarterback would be, there were still plenty of poison battles that had to be shaken out as new systems were installed on both offense and defense.

"This isn't the finish line," said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. "This is a starting point for our guys."

Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville was named OU’s backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel, with General Booty and Nick Evers listed as the co-third stringers.

The starting five along the offensive line mirrored most of the projections coming out of the spring and into fall camp, as with Anton Harrison at left tackle, McKade Mettauer at left guard, Andrew Raym at center, Chris Murray at right guard and Wanya Morris at right tackle.

TCU transfer Tyler Guyton was named the backup left tackle, and trey freshman Jacob Sexton will backup Morris at right tackle.

OU’s wide receivers were predictable as well as Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Jalil Farooq took the trio of starting spots.

Defensively, there was much more intrigue.

Jaden Davis won the cornerback spot opposite of Woodi Washington, as DJ Graham will begin the season backing up Washington.

Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs will start the season as Oklahoma’s defensive ends, and Jordan Kelley and Jalen Redmond were named as the co-starters at defensive tackle. Jeffery Johnson and Isaiah Coe round out the interior of the defensive line, as both players were also named co-starters at nose tackle.

Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu will start at linebacker for Venables’ Sooners, and DaShaun White was bumped outside to Cheetah where he will be backed up by Justin Harrington.

After Venables sang Billy Bowman’s praises for his work throughout fall camp, the sophomore was named one of Oklahoma’s starting safeties for Week 1.

Alongside him on the back end will be either Key Lawrence or Justin Broiles, as the two were named co-starters at free safety.

Redshirt sophomore Zach Schmit won OU’s kicker battle as the Sooners look to replace Gabe Brkic, and Michael Turk returns as Oklahoma’s starting punter.

"This," said Roof, holding up a copy of the depth chart, "is performance driven."

