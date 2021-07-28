Oklahoma Running Back Commit Makes SI All-American RB Watch List

Gavin Sawchuk, DeMarco Murray's latest running back commitment, was listed as one of the top running backs in the country.

Oklahoma’s class of 2022 running back commitment Gavin Sawchuk has been named one of the top backs in the country.

Sports Illustrated All-American’s position watch list series continued with running backs, and Sawchuk was named an honorable mention, just outside the top 10.

“The Oklahoma pledge, is an ultra productive and nimble talent out of Colorado,” SIAA Recruiting Director John Garcia Jr. wrote. “Prepping at the same program as Christian McCaffrey, he has dealt with unfair comparisons to the All-Pro, but holds his own in space and during one-on-one situations.”

In 2020, Sawchuk ran for 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns on 131 carries for Valor Christian High School in Littleton, CO. He also hauled in nine catches for 71 receiving yards.

Raleek Brown didn’t make the running back watch list, as he is now classified as a slot receiver, but another Oklahoma connection appeared on the list.

OU target Jovante Barnes from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, NV, was also named to the honorable mentions.

“[Barnes] is a balanced talent with speed and power to his name. The Las Vegas native is a vertical threat with some ability as an explosive pass catcher, too,” Garcia wrote.

Barnes is a 6-foot-0, 190-pound back who would pair nicely with Sawchuk, as they’re both hard-nosed backs with the versatility to be legitimate weapons in the open field and in the passing game.