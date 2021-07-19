Raleek Brown Named One of the Top Slot Receivers in the Country by SIAA

Sports Illustrated All-American named the California star the third best slot receiver headed into his senior season of high school.

Lincoln Riley’s excellent run on wide receivers is poised to continue for the Sooners in 2022.

Earlier this week, wide receiver commit Luther Burden was named the No. 2-ranked wide receiver on Sports Illustrated All-American’s wide receiver watch for the class of 2022.

Moving along to the Slot Receiver Rankings, Oklahoma again appears to have struck gold.

Raleek Brown, who has the skillset to feature as both a receiver and a running back, debuted as the third best slot receiver in the country according to SIAA.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound star committed to OU over USC and others back in February, and he’s continued to impress since then.

Wowing onlookers at The Opening earlier this month, SIAA director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. said Brown has what it takes to be one of the most explosive pass catchers in the country.

“Brown is strong off the line with varied releases, he gets to top speed in minimal time and has enough route polish to create separation with the ability to stop and start,” Garcia wrote. “In space, whether being handed the ball or working the second level, the first defender is rarely successful at stopping him.

“Brown has easy lateral ability, vision and true run-after-catch ability that could project to the type of offensive weapon coordinators manufacture touches for.”

Brown’s production on the field matches his athletic ability, Garcia wrote, as the playmaker averaged a score every 6.6 touches last year, an eye-popping number.

The OU commit wasn’t the only wide receiver on the list who has an Oklahoma connection.

Former Sooner commit Jordan Hudson also appeared outside of the top 10 as an honorable mention. Hudson committed to SMU after decommitting from the Sooners.