AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners in Top 10 of 4-Star DE Kelvin Gilliam

John. E. Hoover

Everyone figured Kelvin Gilliam likes Oklahoma.

But Tuesday, the 4-star 2021 defensive end confirmed it by putting the Sooners among his top 10 college choices.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Gilliam announced a list that also includes Penn State, Florida, Texas,  South Carolina, Cal, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and LSU.

Gilliam told SI Sooners that after he announces his finalists, “I’ll start scheduling visits.”

On-campus recruiting is still shut down due to the pandemic and NCAA-mandated dead period, but Gilliam is hopeful that gets lifted soon. Gilliam said after he makes all his visits, then he intends to announce his verbal commitment.

“But things could change on that,” he said.

Gilliam received an offer from OU on Feb. 3.

In mid-March, Gilliam had planned on taking an official visit to Oklahoma. But the pandemic and NCAA restrictions shut that down. He instead took a virtual visit on April 30 and called it “great.”

Gilliam, from Highland Springs, VA, is close to Washington, D.C. quarterback Caleb Williams. They’re not necessarily a package deal, but they have discussed the possibility of playing together. Williams, who’s currently competing at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, has OU in his final three, and will reveal his decision on Saturday.

Gilliam said he spoke with Williams about his timeline on Monday.

“I know without a doubt he’s going to go and dominate at the Elite 11,” Gilliam said. “That’s the type of guy you want on your team. I know that he’ll do well down there.”

Gilliam is also considering playing alongside high school teammate Damond Harmon, a 3-star cornerback who’s considering OU as well as Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“I’ve been playing with Damond since middle school, and I’ve known him since the fifth grade,” Gilliam said. “And we have a very close, tight personal relationship together. Seeing him grind and work at his craft day in and day out is just great. You know, a lot of his top schools are mine as well, and being recruited by the same places allows an opportunity to play on the same team together in college.”

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Gilliam is the No. 7 weakside defensive end prospect in the country and the No. 4 prospect in Virginia. His overall rating is No. 106.

Rivals lists Gilliam as a defensive tackle and ranks him No. 9 nationally at the position and No. 104 in the country overall.

ESPN ranks Gilliam as the 16th-best defensive end in the country and No. 149 among all prospects.

Deputy editor Parker Thune contributed to this report.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Kenneth Murray

Three-star recruit emerged from crowded Texas prep circuit to become one of the nation's most feared players at Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Thune's Elite11 rankings after Day 1 of competition

SI Sooners recruiting analyst Parker Thune ranks all 20 quarterbacks in the Elite11 field, and Oklahoma Sooners target Caleb Williams holds a wide lead over the rest of the competitors

Parker Thune

Elite11 Day 1: Sooner target Caleb Williams runs circles around the field

Williams flashes elite arm talent, unrivaled accuracy alongside the nation's top prep signal-callers

Parker Thune

SI's Conference Realignment: What Would Change for Sooners? Not Much

Oklahoma Sooners would keep several familiar rivalries, but also add some new ones

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Caleb Williams, other Elite11 participants waiting out rain delay

Oklahoma Sooners target Caleb Williams, other top 2021 signal-callers will now take the field at 7 p.m. Monday

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams, 'All on the Line': It's Elite 11 Time

Williams will announce his commitment Saturday between Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU

John. E. Hoover

SI All-American ranks Caleb Williams tops among Elite 11 QB's

Oklahoma target will choose between Sooners, LSU and Maryland just three days after conclusion of Elite 11 finals

Parker Thune

Projecting the Top Contributors in Oklahoma's 2020 Recruiting Class

Oklahoma Sooners' top contributors among the newcomers in 2020

John. E. Hoover

The Jacobe Johnson Chronicles: Two-sport stud talks basketball offer from Sooners

After extending football scholarship to Johnson in April, Oklahoma now among three programs to offer 2023 two-sport star in basketball

Parker Thune

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

SI Sooners recruiting analyst Parker Thune offers a new prediction on the landing spot for a five-star Oklahoma target

Parker Thune