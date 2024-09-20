Oklahoma-Tennessee Preview: Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
It's the biggest game at Oklahoma in at least a generation, probably since 2008, and Norman will be in the spotlight both in the morning on ESPN's "College GameDay" and in prime-time on ABC's national telecast. Josh Heupel's return to Norman has gotten most of the headlines this week, but this thing is a deeply compelling matchup. Through three games, Tennessee has the nation's No. 1 offense and No. 3 defense. Oklahoma's defense has improved, but the OU offenwse has been on the struggle bus. OU fans are juiced up and the Vols will have trouble with the crowd noise early on as Oklahoma’s ball-hawking defense forces some turnovers and creates some tangible momentum. But as OU’s can't-run, can't-throw offense turns in one three-and-out after another, Sooner Nation loses steam and the Oklahoma defense can’t withstand the onslaught. It’s tight at halftime as Oklahoma gets a boost from the return of several injured starters, but the Vols pull away because offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, quarterback Jackson Arnold and the OU offensive line just can’t get anything done.
Final: Tennessee 34, Oklahoma 20
Ryan Chapman
Both Tennessee and Oklahoma are in for each team’s toughest test of the season. The Volunteers haven’t played anybody, but Josh Heupel’s team has destroyed all challengers. OU, on the other hand, has had flaws exposed by inferior competition. In its current state, the Oklahoma offensive line is unreliable at best. That’s bad news with James Pearce Jr. and Tennessee’s impressive defensive line rolling into Norman. The Sooners will be able to slow down Tennessee’s offense to a certain extent as redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava makes his first true road start, but there is no evidence to suggest the Sooners will be able to have sustained success on offense. Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line missed assignments all throughout the first three weeks, and now they’ll be matching up with the most complex and most talented defense they’ve seen yet. Without time to operate, Jackson Arnold won’t have time to scan the field and try to strike deep, and he’ll be on the run for most of the game. To win, Oklahoma needs to play field position, shorten the game with long drives and hit on a few massive plays downfield. To accomplish those three things, the Sooners have to be competitive along the line of scrimmage, but Tennessee has the emphatic edge that will decide the game.
Final: Tennessee 37, Oklahoma 17
Randall Sweet
In his first game back at Oklahoma after being fired following the Sooners' 2014 campaign, Tennessee head coach Josh Huepel will be looking for every opportunity to run up the score against OU. With a massive offensive line, a former 5-star quarterback and a stable of talented skill-position players, the Volunteer offense is one of the best in the country and will be difficult for the Sooners to slow down. While the Sooners' defense has been strong so far, they have yet to face a test like they will see this weekend. Additionally, OU's offense won't be able to string together lengthy drives, meaning Zac Alley's group will be on the field frequently with little time to rest on the sidelines. On the other side of the ball, Tennessee's defensive front will feast on discombobulated Oklahoma o-line, pressuring Jackson Arnold and shutting down what has been a lackluster rushing attack for Seth Littrell's offense.
Final: Tennessee 45, Oklahoma 14
Dekota Gregory
Injuries are an excuse no one wants to hear, but that truly has been what's holding this OU team back so far. Even after three weeks, we really don't know what the 2024 Sooners are made of. This will be the closest to 100 percent OU has been all season. The defense has been one of the best in the country to slow down Tennessee's stellar offense. Off the field, everything plays into OU's favor. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial should be the loudest it's been in a very long time. And Tennessee's young QB has never experienced anything like that yet. Plus, it's history for the Sooners. They don't want to start their SEC reign with a loss at home. I'm not deeming the Sooners playoff contenders yet, but they can pull off the upset Saturday night.
Final: Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 27
Ross Lovelace
On paper, Tennessee looks like a dominant team. Oklahoma, on the other hand, still has a lot to figure out. The Volunteers have the edge, but this one might not be as lopsided as many are predicting. Oklahoma’s defense is prepared for the challenge and the crowd could have a major effect on the game. Tennessee’s young quarterback could struggle early on adjusting to the rowdy environment in Norman. Oklahoma will have a chance to win the game in the second half, but ultimately the offense stalls one too many times and the defense is exhausted by the fourth quarter. Tennessee will come out on top, but the Sooners turn in a promising performance with plenty to build on moving forward.
Final: Tennessee 31, Oklahoma 20
Bryce McKinnis
After gauging the temperature Thursday night at Logie’s and O’Connell’s, it doesn’t appear the faithful have much faith in the Sooners. Last time these teams played, Neyland Stadium was treated to a 17-point comeback, double-overtime and a Baker Mayfield-to-Sterling Shepard go-ahead touchdown as the Sooners escaped Knoxville with a 31-25 win. My money is on Tennessee repaying the favor to the less experienced, injury-ridden Sooners nine years later in Norman — but not on the Volunteers to make good on Vegas’s 6.5-point spread. Jackson Arnold will duel with Nico Iamaleava, especially with the probable returns of key receivers Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony (plus DB Kendel Dolby and OL Troy Everett), and piece together a promising performance. It will be a game, my bet is a memorable game at that, but the Vols are just too good at too many positions to pick OU in good conscience. Call it an optimistic loss.
Final: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 24