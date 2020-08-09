AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Will Pause Preseason Workouts

John. E. Hoover

Uncertainty over the 2020 fall football schedule — specifically, who and when Oklahoma will begin the season — has caused OU to pause preseason workouts for a week.

“With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away,” head coach Lincoln Riley said Saturday night in an OU press release.

Football players practiced Saturday morning — it was the team’s fifth practice this preseason since opening on July 31 — and will essentially take a week off, returning to campus on Friday, Aug. 14. At that time they’ll resume COVID-19 testing protocols.

That’s likely the hard part for Riley, athletic director Joe Castiglione and the OU medical team: the Sooners didn’t have a positive COVID-19 test result for four straight weeks after returning to campus back on July 1, when 14 players tested positive.

Two rounds of COVID-19 testing this week, however, produced one positive test result out of 205 combined player tests. The university reports that player is under quarantine.

“They’ve done a great job so far,” Riley said of players’ behavior away from training camp.

“We decided it’s best to give our players some time off,” Riley said. “We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country.”

OU’s opener — presumably still with Missouri State, although the Missouri Valley Conference has canceled league games without forcing schools to cancel their non-conference games — doesn’t have a date yet.

The Sooners were scheduled to play the Bears on Sept. 5, but Castiglione received a waiver from the NCAA to push it up to Aug. 29. Now, with the Big 12 schedule likely to start Sept. 26 — if there is a season at all, that is — there are plenty of Saturdays open in September.

As actions from other conferences have altered plans nationwide, Riley said he’s been “mindful of all the conversations across the country with regard to the 2020 season. The added benefit of temporarily breaking from training camp is that it gives us a few more days to monitor those talks.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAC brings Big 12 bad news, but what's next?

Big 12 teams clinging to hope that FCS games remain intact

John. E. Hoover

It's time to ask the question: What if there's no Sooner football in 2020?

With several conferences having already postponed season and several more to do so in coming days, the path ahead looks unstable at best

Parker Thune

Missouri Valley Conference to postpone fall football season; Missouri State could still play Sooners

Missouri State, an MVFC member, could still play Oklahoma in September under conference's provisions

Parker Thune

Kruger, Oklahoma land commitment from 2020 forward Josh O'Garro

6-foot-5, 175-pound swingman recently reclassified and will redshirt the upcoming season for Sooners

Parker Thune

In Hollywood Brown and CeeDee Lamb, OU wideouts are making even bigger NFL Splash

Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys hope young Oklahoma Sooners WRs continue upward trajectory

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Bobby Petrino says "we feel like we're going to play" Oklahoma

Missouri State head coach indicates the game will likely take place on either Sept. 5 or Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Sooners Ranked No. 6 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oklahoma leads four Big 12 Conference teams who appear in the first preseason poll

John. E. Hoover

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says Big 12 expected to open play Sept. 26

News casts doubt on the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DE Marcus Hicks reportedly suffers Achilles injury, severity unclear

Redshirt freshman went down in Wednesday's practice, may be sidelined for a substantial duration of time

Parker Thune

Another Oklahoma Commit Makes Another SI All-American Top 10

Ethan Downs is being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA projects him as an H-Back

John. E. Hoover