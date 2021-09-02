Oklahoma's Depth Chart Reveals the Quality of the 2021 Freshman Class

Of the Sooners' 15 scholarship freshmen, 13 have worked their way into a spot on the depth chart and will likely get playing time Saturday against Tulane.

The work that Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and the Oklahoma coaching staff did last year in recruiting has begun to manifest on the field.

Or at least on the depth chart.

Fourteen true freshmen (including one walk-on) show up on the Sooners’ Week 1 depth chart for Saturday’s game against Tulane — eight on defense, six on offense.

OU had the No. 10-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per the 247 Sports team rankings, but the Sooners’ quality-over-quantity approach to the class produced an average-per-player rating that ranks fifth nationally.

It’s obviously early, but that quality is everywhere on the depth chart ahead of the 2021 season opener.

In Riley’s offense, Caleb Williams is the backup quarterback, and preferred walk-on Ralph Rucker is No. 3. Both are freshmen who back up returning starter and presumptive Heisman front-runner Spencer Rattler.

Offensive tackle Savion Byrd worked himself into a backup role at both left tackle and right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Byrd is behind two seniors (Erik Swenson and Tyrese Robinson), a junior transfer from Tennessee (Wanya Morris) and a promising sophomore (Anton Harrison).

At X receiver, Cody Jackson is behind former 5-star recruits Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease, and with Wease likely to miss time early this year with an injury he sustained in practice, Jackson could see lots of early snaps.

And two rookies are lined up at Z receiver: electrifying Mario Williams and versatile Jalil Farooq. Williams is listed as the possible co-starter under Arkansas transfer Mike Woods, while Farooq is the No. 3 option.

The help that Grinch enlisted on defense looks even more ready to contribute.

Ethan Downs is No. 3 at defensive end behind returning starter Isaiah Thomas and returning backup Reggie Grimes.

At defensive tackle, Kelvin Gilliam is No. 4 behind three guys who are essentially all returning starters: Josh Ellison, Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes.

Danny Stutsman’s impressive training camp — despite his arrival in June — has earned him the No. 3 spot at middle linebacker. That’s behind two-year starter DaShaun White and last year’s breakout performer, David Ugwoegbu.

And at rush linebacker, first-year Clayton Smith is the fourth option — behind All-American Nik Bonitto, fast-rising Marcus Stripling and sixth-year senior Caleb Kelly.

Latrell McCutchin has worked his way to No. 3 on the depth chart at one cornerback behind two experienced players back at the position in D.J. Graham and Jaden Davis.

At strong safety, true freshman Jordan Mukes is the third option behind two-year returning starter Delarrin Turner-Yell and promising Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence.

And at nickel back, two Sooner freshmen are among the top three contenders: Billy Bowman might start over Jeremiah Criddell after Criddell has been bothered by what Grinch described as a training camp injury, and Damond Harmon backs up both.

Even junior college newcomer Isaiah Coe, No. 4 at defensive tackle, has landed a spot on the Week 1 depth chart.

Oklahoma only brought in 16 scholarship newcomers in the 2021 class — branded “LincUp XXI” — but almost every one of them can expect to see playing time when the Sooners and Green Wave kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Even more promising: after the seniors, NFL-bound juniors and returning starters cycle out after this year, it appears the 2021 freshmen class will have gained tons of invaluable game experience as the Sooners continue to build for 2022 and beyond.