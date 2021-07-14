Oklahoma's Marcus Hicks Switches Sides

Sooners defensive end comes off an injury and has switched to offense, according to the school's online roster.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Marcus Hicks has switched sides.

The Sooners’ sophomore defensive end has moved to offensive line, per the athletic department’s online roster.

The change was first reported Wednesday morning by SoonerScoop’s Bob Przybylo.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Hicks suffered an Achilles injury last year and missed the 2020 season.

Hicks signed with the Sooners as a four-star recruit out of Wichita, KS. He redshirted in 2019 and didn’t play as a true freshman.

OU has an experienced offensive line returning in 2021, including both guards (Tyrese Stevenson and Marquis Hayes), starting left tackle Erik Swenson (likely moving to right tackle) and two-year Tennessee starter Wanya Morris at left tackle via the transfer portal.