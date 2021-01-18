Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting regrets: No. 17, Hatari Byrd

Former 4-star safety was a hard hitter who had 15 tackles in a game, but couldn't seize a starting spot and was eventually dismissed from the team

Hatari Byrd played three seasons at Oklahoma, but still left a lot of potential when he was dismissed from the team prior to his senior season.

Byrd was a 4-star safety when he signed with the Sooners out of Fresno in 2013. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Byrd brought with him the reputation of a thunderous hitter, a fearless assassin patrolling the defensive backfield.

He played in five games as a true freshman, then won the starting job as a sophomore in 2014, playing in all 13 games, even compiling 15 tackles in the second game of the year against Tulsa. But he struggled in the Cotton Bowl in a shocking loss to Texas, and never got his starting job back as other defensive backs emerged.

He was a backup again in 2015 and got plenty of playing time in September, but his snaps dwindled. He tried to get reps by moving to outside linebacker at midseason, but that produced only minimal playing time.

The following spring, Bob Stoops announced that Byrd had been dismissed from the team for violating team rules, and that he had given Byrd his blessing to transfer anywhere he wanted.

Byrd ended up at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, and as a senior he made 41 tackles as an outside linebacker and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

At OU, Byrd played in 30 games but made just two starts his sophomore year.

He was a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals and was named to the Semper Fi All-American Game.

This Series

National Signing Day is around the corner, so SI Sooners is examining Oklahoma’s biggest recruiting regrets of the last 20 years.

This isn't about the coaching staff regretting that they signed these guys, or the players regretting they came to Oklahoma. These "regrets" are just because things didn't work out.

These aren’t recruiting “busts” per se. Some guys never reach the potential they flashed in high school but stay all four years. There are no DeMarcus Grangers or R.J. Washingtons on this list. And some guys get hurt. There are no Caleb Kellys or Ryan Reynolds here either.

This is about players who arrived at Oklahoma but then, for whatever reason, left well before they reached that potential.

This is what college football recruiting is all about: the risk-reward that comes with not knowing a prospect's potential. For every Adrian Peterson, there's a Rhett Bomar. For every Tommie Harris, there's a Mo Dampeer.

The time period is since 2000, when online recruiting services and the current "star" system became prominent.

The rankings were compiled by SI Sooners publisher John Hoover, Sports Animal host Al Eschbach, KREF host James Hale and Sooner Spectator publisher Jay Upchurch.

How Hoover voted:

I didn't rank Byrd in my top 20 of all the Sooners' recruiting regrets of the last 20 years. That doesn't mean I wasn't excited to watch him play. High school players don't often come in with with Byrd's reputation for big hits or desire for contact.

No. 17 on my list was 5-star linebacker Ricky DeBerry, who was voted at No. 19 on our list (follow the link below to read about DeBerry).

