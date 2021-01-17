Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting regrets: No. 18, Parrish Cobb

Cobb came to Oklahoma as a can't-miss cornerback prospect and started as a true freshman, but then got himself into serious trouble and is now in prison

People knew Parrish Cobb was the real deal from his very first college football game.

As a true freshman in 2016, Cobb played well as Dakota Austin’s backup in Oklahoma’s opener against Houston — well enough that he took over the starting job from Austin a week later against Louisiana-Monroe. And a week after that, there he was, starting and making plays — or trying — against No. 3-ranked Ohio State.

Cobb gave up two touchdowns that night to Buckeyes receiver Noah Brown — Brown scored four times in Ohio State’s 45-24 rout in Norman — but Cobb’s potential was clearly on display.

No one could have know that four months later, Cobb’s Oklahoma career would be finished.

The following January, he was charged as the driver in a series of armed robberies in his hometown of Waco, and Bob Stoops suspended him from the team indefinitely. After posting bond, Cobb was charged the following April with armed robbery in Norman. In June 2018, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Texas and is now serving an 18-year sentence.

Cobb is eligible for parole after nine years. As his sentencing, 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother commented on Cobb’s life choices.

“Sounds to me that, given the opportunities you have had in your life — which I know about — and the mess you have made out of your life, you are fortunate to be getting the deal you are getting,” Strother said.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Cobb was a 4-star prospect out of La Vega High School, according to 247 Sports and Rivals. He was named 2015 Central Texas Defensive Player of the Year by the Waco Tribune-Herald after powering La Vega to its first state football championship, and later earned a spot on the Semper Fi All-American Bowl roster.

Cobb originally committed to OU, but then flipped to Baylor. After Art Briles was fired following the Baylor scandals, Cobb requested a scholarship release and landed at OU.

Cobb suffered a foot injury against Ohio State and didn’t play again until the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. That was his last appearance with the Sooners.

This Series

National Signing Day is around the corner, so SI Sooners is examining Oklahoma’s biggest recruiting regrets of the last 20 years.

This isn't about the coaching staff regretting that they signed these guys, or the players regretting they came to Oklahoma. These "regrets" are just because things didn't work out.

These aren’t recruiting “busts” per se. Some guys never reach the potential they flashed in high school but stay all four years. There are no DeMarcus Grangers or R.J. Washingtons on this list. And some guys get hurt. There are no Caleb Kellys or Ryan Reynolds here either.

This is about players who arrived at Oklahoma but then, for whatever reason, left well before they reached that potential.

This is what college football recruiting is all about: the risk-reward that comes with not knowing a prospect's potential. For every Adrian Peterson, there's a Rhett Bomar. For every Tommie Harris, there's a Mo Dampeer.

The time period is since 2000, when online recruiting services and the current "star" system became prominent.

The rankings were compiled by SI Sooners publisher John Hoover, Sports Animal host Al Eschbach, KREF host James Hale and Sooner Spectator publisher Jay Upchurch.

How Hoover voted:

I ranked Cobb No. 19 of all the Sooners' recruiting regrets of the last 20 years. You just knew he had the ability when he was in high school. That was evident by the early commitment to Oklahoma, the flip to Baylor and then the flip back to OU. Texas, Texas A&M and TCU wanted him. So did Notre Dame and some Big Ten schools. But he just couldn't extricate himself from a bad crowd.

No. 18 on my list was defensive back Tony Cade. Cade was as fierce as they come, and that wild spirit was ultimately his downfall at OU. Before one bowl practice in 2004, he wouldn't stop tackling Sooner receivers, so he got yelled at. He yelled back, and things escalated from there. He was left home for the Orange Bowl, and then transferred to City College of San Francisco for a year before playing his final two productive seasons (99 tackles) at UNLV.

