OU-OSU: Three Keys to the Game

Spencer Sanders Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders Claus

If Oklahoma gets pressure on quarterback Spencer Sanders, Sanders will deliver the gifts.

Last season Sanders lost 16 turnovers — 11 interceptions, five fumbles. He’s cleaned up his act a bit this season — his interception percentage is down from 4.45 to 3.22 (three total so far in 2020) — but he still leads the team with four fumbles (three lost).

The Sooners still aren’t good at getting turnovers, but they’re getting better — now up to 48th nationally with 10 total, including seven interceptions and just three fumbles.

But OU is 12th in tackles for loss (8.1 per game) and eighth in QB sacks (3.71 per game), while OSU is 95th in sacks allowed (2.83 per game). Against an Oklahoma State line stricken with youth, inexperience and injuries, this is an area the Sooners must take advantage.

With Ronnie Perkins joining Nik Bonitto on the edge and Isaiah Thomas moving inside to help Perrion Winfrey, LaRon Stokes and Josh Ellison, Oklahoma has been a dominating force up front. If they’re able to keep steady pressure on Sanders and collapse the pocket, they’ll have a big day on the scoreboard.

Spencer Rattler Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Rattler Stay Cool

The other Spencer, OU’s Spencer Rattler, must avoid returning the favor.

Rattler had six giveaways in a three-game stretch earlier this season, and the Sooners went 1-2 in those three games, losing to Kansas State and Iowa State and barely winning the Red River Shootout.

Since then, he seems to have figured out the value of the football: his interception two weeks ago versus Kansas was his first turnover since leaving Dallas. Rattler is playing better, for sure.

But he’ll be going against an OSU defense loaded with juniors and seniors. The Cowboys have returning starters and experience back at just about every position — easily the Big 12’s most experienced defensive unit with 277 career starts.

OSU has 10 players who have recorded at least three tackles for loss, and seven who have recorded at least two quarterback sacks. Calvin Bundage (3.5 sacks), Trace Ford (3.0), Tyler Lacy (3.0) and Amen Ogbongbemiga (2.5) have all had success rushing the passer, and Tre Sterling (5.0 TFLs), Malcolm Rodriguez (5.0), Bundage (5.0), Lacy (4.5), Israel Antwine (4.0) and Ogbongbemiga (4.0) have racked up TFLs.

Like Oklahoma, OSU has had success this season despite gaining few takeaways. The Cowboys have just six on the season, 76th in the nation and tied for last in the Big 12.

Rattler must avoid helping the OSU cause.

Rhamondre Stevenson Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feed the Beastmode

One way Rattler can have success Saturday: turn and give the football to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson has conjured comparisons to Marshawn Lynch and others since returning from NCAA suspension with his strength, power and balance. In his two games, he’s averaging 95.5 yards per game and has scored five touchdowns. He’s getting a whopping 8.0 yards per carry and has added six catches for 73 yards.

The 6-foot, 245-pound Stevenson might be the most physically gifted Sooner on offense, and a steady diet of Stevenson — 25-28 touches — seems the surest way to an Oklahoma victory because it takes the weight off Rattler’s shoulders (and his sore hip), eliminates the possibility of wind affecting the flight of the football, and can just demoralize a defense.

In its last two Bedlam victories, OU got 160 yards and a touchdown from Kennedy Brooks last year, and 165 yards and three TDs from Brooks in 2018.

Hammering the OSU defense with swing after swing from Stevenson is the quickest way to an Oklahoma victory.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.