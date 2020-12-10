FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma's road date with West Virginia called off

Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers will not play this Saturday after COVID-19 concerns in WVU program prompt cancellation
Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday morning that Oklahoma's game at West Virginia this Saturday has been cancelled.

In a university press release, Oklahoma indicated that COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia program prompted the cancellation.

'In accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at West Virginia game scheduled for Dec. 12 has been canceled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days," read the release.

The Sooners had already locked up a berth in the Big 12 championship game with their victory last weekend over Baylor. They'll face off with Iowa State for the conference title on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Lincoln Riley - mask
Football

BREAKING: Oklahoma's road date with West Virginia called off

Grinch Pleased With Takeaways
Football

As signing day approaches, Alex Grinch elaborates on challenges of recruiting in 2020

USATSI_15294840
Basketball

3 Musketeers: Scruggs, Johnson, Freemantle bury Sooners with three-point avalanche

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Spencer_Rattler_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520_3
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 35

USATSI_15274642
Football

Sooners redshirt senior walk-on Spencer Jones placed on scholarship

Grinch - Radley-Hiles
Football

Alex Grinch has saved the Oklahoma defense, but will he be here long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labor?

Alex Grinch - players-1
Football

Alex Grinch says that Sooners' defense finding "real confidence" as Big 12 title game approaches

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Defense_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's presser

Jalen Hurts 1
Football

Sooners in the NFL, Week 13