BREAKING: Oklahoma's road date with West Virginia called off

Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers will not play this Saturday after COVID-19 concerns in WVU program prompt cancellation

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday morning that Oklahoma's game at West Virginia this Saturday has been cancelled.

In a university press release, Oklahoma indicated that COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia program prompted the cancellation.

'In accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at West Virginia game scheduled for Dec. 12 has been canceled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days," read the release.

The Sooners had already locked up a berth in the Big 12 championship game with their victory last weekend over Baylor. They'll face off with Iowa State for the conference title on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium.

