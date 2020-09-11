SI.com
OU WR Target Jalil Farooq Commits ... to All-American Bowl

John. E. Hoover

Jalil Farooq is a priority target for Oklahoma in the 2021 recruiting class.

That priority might have just gotten even bigger.

Farooq announced on Twitter Friday that he was committed to play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 9.

The game will be televised on NBC.

Farooq will announce his college choice on Sept. 27 — his mother’s birthday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Farooq, from Upper Marlboro, MD, was part of Caleb Williams’ Sooner Summit last month. He remains uncommitted, but sat down for an interview with SI Sooners suited up in an OU hat and sweatshirt.

“I definitely love the history about OU,” Farooq said. “They have a great program, quarterback situation and also the receiver situation, where I want to play. So it’s a good fit.”

