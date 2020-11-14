SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

OU's Abraham Ancer co-leader at The Masters

John. E. Hoover

This year's Masters Tournament is being played at an all new time of year, and with the changing of the season comes a new contender.

Former Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer has dreamed of playing at Augusta National his entire life, and after two days he seems more than ready for the moment, holding a share of the lead after 36 holes at 9-under 135.

Ancer’s inaugural Masters round got off to a shaky start Thursday after finding a greenside bunker with his second shot and missing a par on the dogleg second hole. He shot par over the next five holes before building some momentum with back-to-back birdies on 8 and 9.

The Masters rookie, who played at OU from 2010-13, finished his day with a disappointing 3-putt and a bogey on the 11th, falling to even par as Thursday’s play was postponed due to darkness.

A good night’s sleep seemed to be exactly what Ancer needed to get his groove back as he heated up early to finish his first round.

Ancer’s iron game caught fire as he birdied holes 13, 14, 15 and 18 on his way to an opening round 68.

Abe Ancer - Masters 1
Abraham Ancer during the first round of The MastersMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old native of McAllen, TX, who grew up in Reynosa, Mexico, continued his stellar ball-striking straight into his second round, posting three birdies on the front nine. The back nine would bring Ancer’s only bogey of the day on No. 10 before he fired off three more birdies for a second-round 67 and a share of the lead.

Ancer, the No. 21-ranked player in the world, holds the lead alongside two of the World Golf Rankings’ three highest-ranked players in Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Johnson and Thomas were not among the 48 golfers who had their rounds interrupted again by darkness on Friday.

Ancer will look to keep his rhythm and stay in the hunt as the third round tees off Saturday morning. Third-round tee times will be announced after the second round is complete.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12 defenses are better than they've been in more than a decade ... the SEC? Not so much

The SEC still has better defensive recruits and better NFL prospects, but the narrative is changing, and the two leagues are probably closer than they've been in a dozen years

John. E. Hoover

RIP Paul Hornung: When Notre Dame’s "Golden Boy" played the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma and Notre Dame clashed in 1956 as the Irish QB won the Heisman and OU won on the way 47 straight

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger cognizant of the challenges that COVID-19 will present: "You can only worry about what you can control"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach predicts that there will be "a lot of postponements" in upcoming basketball season, says he's prepared to adjust rosters as necessary

Parker Thune

Oklahoma men's basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

One case reported in Lon Kruger's program has altered practice dynamics, as first reported by The Oklahoman

Parker Thune

As NCAA reportedly extends dead period again, an entire recruiting cycle falls to film evaluation only

Lincoln Riley and the OU staff are on pace with 2021 class and have remained innovative throughout the shutdown

John. E. Hoover

Alex Grinch's defense "found a personality" in resilient win over Texas, and it's apparent

Oklahoma Sooners have continued to build defensive momentum since four-overtime win over Longhorns, notching three straight dominant performances

Parker Thune

Kruger on signing top in-state recruit Bijan Cortes: "Bijan checks all [the] boxes"

Oklahoma Sooners sign highly regarded Kingfisher guard, also add Waxahachie product C.J. Noland on national signing day

Kemper Ball

Lincoln Riley: Freshmen defenders have earned their playing time and can 'help this team win football games'

More and more are playing, and they're getting into games quicker than ever

John. E. Hoover

Baker Mayfield back at practice after brief COVID quarantine

Cleveland Browns activate former Oklahoma QB after two days in isolation

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's press conference

The story of sacks ... Bonitto's lineage ... Bad hands team

John. E. Hoover