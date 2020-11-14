This year's Masters Tournament is being played at an all new time of year, and with the changing of the season comes a new contender.

Former Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer has dreamed of playing at Augusta National his entire life, and after two days he seems more than ready for the moment, holding a share of the lead after 36 holes at 9-under 135.

Ancer’s inaugural Masters round got off to a shaky start Thursday after finding a greenside bunker with his second shot and missing a par on the dogleg second hole. He shot par over the next five holes before building some momentum with back-to-back birdies on 8 and 9.

The Masters rookie, who played at OU from 2010-13, finished his day with a disappointing 3-putt and a bogey on the 11th, falling to even par as Thursday’s play was postponed due to darkness.

A good night’s sleep seemed to be exactly what Ancer needed to get his groove back as he heated up early to finish his first round.

Ancer’s iron game caught fire as he birdied holes 13, 14, 15 and 18 on his way to an opening round 68.

Abraham Ancer during the first round of The Masters Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old native of McAllen, TX, who grew up in Reynosa, Mexico, continued his stellar ball-striking straight into his second round, posting three birdies on the front nine. The back nine would bring Ancer’s only bogey of the day on No. 10 before he fired off three more birdies for a second-round 67 and a share of the lead.

Ancer, the No. 21-ranked player in the world, holds the lead alongside two of the World Golf Rankings’ three highest-ranked players in Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Johnson and Thomas were not among the 48 golfers who had their rounds interrupted again by darkness on Friday.

Ancer will look to keep his rhythm and stay in the hunt as the third round tees off Saturday morning. Third-round tee times will be announced after the second round is complete.

