Recruiting Roundup: Quiet night for Johnson, but Broncos beat Norman in thriller

Parker Thune

As I mentioned in yesterday's primer, Friday was a light day of action for Oklahoma's in-state offers. Only three players - Jacobe Johnson, Ethan Downs, and Jacob Sexton - had games on the schedule.

Sexton was his usual dominant self as Deer Creek edged past Edmond North 24-23, and Downs led Weatherford to a run-of-the-mill 38-21 win over Woodward. But the game of the night came courtesy of Johnson and the Mustang Broncos, who hosted Norman in a highly anticipated tilt.

Johnson, who in April became the youngest in-state skill position player ever to receive an offer from Oklahoma, appeared to be playing on a snap count Friday night. He saw sporadic action on defense, and recorded just three touches on offense. However, he did make two huge special-teams contributions, falling on a muffed punt in the second quarter and springing a kick return into enemy territory in the third.

The Broncos eventually toppled the Tigers 34-33 in overtime, as Norman elected to go for the win after scoring in the extra period. Mustang denied the two-point conversion attempt to preserve the victory.

Lost in Norman's defeat was a standout performance from Tigers senior wideout Jaden Bray. The Oklahoma State commit looked the part Friday night, flashing his elite ball skills on several contested catches down the field.

Next week brings a full slate of action for the Sooner recruits across the state. Downs and Weatherford will visit Chickasha, Johnson and Mustang will host Norman North, and Sexton will lead Deer Creek into battle with Stillwater. Meanwhile, Maurion Horn and Broken Arrow will take on Westmoore, Jordan Mukes and Choctaw will head to Booker T. Washington, and Talyn Shettron is back on the field as Edmond Santa Fe hosts Edmond Memorial.

