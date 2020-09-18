It's Friday, which means the evening brings a full slate of high school football across the state of Oklahoma. Stay up to date with SI Sooners on Twitter (@All_Sooners) throughout the evening for real-time coverage of the state's top prospects.

Several top-tier Oklahoma recruiting targets are off this week, including Talyn Shettron, Jordan Mukes and Maurion Horn. However, there's still plenty of high-end prep action on the docket tonight, and no shortage of elite athletes to watch. Headlining the list is two-sport phenom Jacobe Johnson and the Mustang Broncos.

PHOTO: Courtesy

Norman at Mustang – 7 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson (uncommitted)

Johnson and the Broncos have one of the most talented teams in the state. Junior tight end Andre Dollar just committed to Oregon this week, and Johnson has earned looks from a bevy of Power 5 programs in both football and basketball. Senior running back Dominique Dunn is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Yukon. Meanwhile, Norman hasn't played a game yet this season. The Tigers will have their hands full against the Broncos' vaunted skill-position arsenal.

Weatherford at Woodward – 7 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2021 DE Ethan Downs (committed to Oklahoma)

Downs has utterly dominated the 4A circuit through the first few games of the young season, and now he'll lead the Eagles out west to do battle with an 0-2 Woodward team. Expect plenty of fireworks from the 6-foot-4, 240-pound stud, as this game projects as a blowout on paper.

Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek – 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2022 OL Jacob Sexton (uncommitted)

As we found out last week, Edmond North's defense has its share of flaws; Shettron found the end zone three times against the Huskies' subpar secondary. However, Santa Fe running back Ethan Hyche also feasted against Edmond North, notching three touchdowns of his own. Obviously, a single offensive lineman can't have much of an impact on the outcome of a game, but Sexton should be able to clear huge holes for Deer Creek's rushing attack.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.