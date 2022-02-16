Skip to main content

Report: Adrian Peterson Will Not Be Charged by LA County District Attorney

Peterson and his wife were involved in a domestic incident on an airplane at LAX on Sunday after attending a Super Bowl party.

Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson will not be charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney following his arrest Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Peterson was arrested Sunday morning on what airport authorities claimed was a domestic violence incident, as reported by TMZ Sports.

The aircraft reportedly taxied back to the terminal, and authorities boarded and detained Peterson. His wife, Ashley, was allowed to remain on board and flew back home to Houston.

In a telephone interview Monday, Peterson told Fox 26 in Houston that he and his wife “got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger,” and that the ring “left a scratch on her finger.”

He said authorities told him it was state law he be arrested because his wife had a scratch on her finger.

Read More

“Only thing I will say is it looks horrible because ‘Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence,’ “ he said. “I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation and it just looks bad.”

“We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines, ‘domestic violence.’ You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

Ashley Peterson did not press charges.

TMZ also reported Peterson's case will now be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who could still charge Peterson with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Peterson, 36, was booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division and was released Sunday afternoon on $50,000 bail.

Adrian Ashley Peterson
Football

Report: Adrian Peterson Will Not Be Charged by LA County District Attorney

45 seconds ago
OU-TX
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Highlights

9 hours ago
Porter Moser post Texas
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

9 hours ago
MBB - Jordan Goldwire, Texas Longhorns
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Falls to No. 20 Texas in Physical Overtime Contest

10 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Named Big 12 Player of the Week

17 hours ago
SB - Jordyn Bahl
Softball

Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Named NFCA National Pitcher of the Week

17 hours ago
Marvin Mims, Alamo Bowl
Football

Oklahoma's 2022 Roster Ranked No. 2 in Big 12 by Athlon Sports

18 hours ago
MBB - Elijah Harkless, Texas Longhorns
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Looking to Build on Last Week's Momentum Against Texas

23 hours ago