Confirmed: DB Justin Harrington is Back With Oklahoma

Harrington entered the transfer portal back in October, but has now made his return to the Sooners.

After hinting at it in recent weeks, a former Sooner has made his return to the program.

Defensive back Justin Harrington, who entered the transfer portal back in early October, was spotted at Oklahoma’s open practice on Friday morning at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU Insider’s Parker Thune first reported Harrington’s presence that was later confirmed by SI Sooners' Ryan Chapman.

FB - Justin Harrington

Justin Harrington at Oklahoma Practice (4-1-2022)

An OU spokesman has since confirmed that Harrington is back with the Sooners and practicing at safety. 

Harrington had been a bit of an enigma for Oklahoma fans after the previous regime in Norman spoke so highly of him prior to his entering in the transfer portal. But, recently, his Twitter activity seemed to suggest he may be returning to the Sooners.

Harrington also appeared in a video posted by OU nutrition director Rachel Suba while in the OU facilities. She said in a March 25 post that he had hit his goal weight, indicating he's a part of the team.

FB - Justin Harrington

While Harrington is not listed on Oklahoma's official online roster as of this moment, it can be expected that will be updated sometime in the near future. SI Sooners will keep a lookout for a potential update and provide more details when they become available.

FB - Justin Harrington

Harrington came to OU as a JUCO transfer in 2020 from Bakersfield College, but sustained an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 campaign.

FB - Justin Harrington

Last season, his only appearance came briefly in the Sooners’ Week 2 blowout win over Western Carolina. He then entered the portal on October 1.

With Harrington back into the fold, he certainly provides depth to the defensive back room that is undergoing somewhat of a makeover with longtime safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields no longer with the team.

While the Sooners seemingly have their options in the secondary in place, Harrington, at the very least, provides another possibility for Brent Venables, Jay Valai and Brandon Hall moving forward into next season. 

