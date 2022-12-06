Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team

Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home.

Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the next several weeks, the Rams saw a need at the top position on the team and are addressing that with Mayfield.

For the former Heisman Trophy winner, it is again a fresh start at a new home with a chance to prove he can still be a quality quarterback at the NFL level.

After being traded to Carolina from the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield saw mixed results in his action this season completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns in his seven games.

But, in what was certainly a less than favorable situation with the struggling Panthers amidst another coaching change, the former No. 1 overall pick still showed flashes of being a viable option for another team somewhere.

Insert the Rams, who at 3-9 are just looking for someone to fill the role for the weeks moving forward and likely the remainder of the season.

With Stafford already in house fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, Mayfield’s time in Los Angeles will probably serve as more of an audition for the rest of the league than the Rams - unless they potentially view him as a backup option in the future.

The Rams return to action in just two days' time against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football before traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday, Dec. 19.