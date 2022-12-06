Skip to main content

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team

Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and was claimed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home.

Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the next several weeks, the Rams saw a need at the top position on the team and are addressing that with Mayfield.

For the former Heisman Trophy winner, it is again a fresh start at a new home with a chance to prove he can still be a quality quarterback at the NFL level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After being traded to Carolina from the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield saw mixed results in his action this season completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns in his seven games.

But, in what was certainly a less than favorable situation with the struggling Panthers amidst another coaching change, the former No. 1 overall pick still showed flashes of being a viable option for another team somewhere.

Insert the Rams, who at 3-9 are just looking for someone to fill the role for the weeks moving forward and likely the remainder of the season.

With Stafford already in house fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, Mayfield’s time in Los Angeles will probably serve as more of an audition for the rest of the league than the Rams - unless they potentially view him as a backup option in the future.

The Rams return to action in just two days' time against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football before traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday, Dec. 19. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Jeffery Johnson
Football

Oklahoma DL Accepts Invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl

By Ryan Chapman
Roy Williams HOF Interview
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma DB Roy Williams Hall of Fame Interview

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables 4
Football

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'

By John E. Hoover
12-5-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Kansas City)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Brian Darby
Football

Another Oklahoma WR Announces Entry Into Transfer Portal

By Ross Lovelace
Cedric Roberts
Football

Another Oklahoma Freshman DL Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
W-Clayton Smith-HORIZ
Football

Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
Brent Venables Kent presser
Football

Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman