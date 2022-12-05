Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Will Soon be on the Move Again

Baker Mayfield’s turbulent 2022 took another turn on Monday morning.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the former Oklahoma star is going to be released by the Carolina Panthers, and he will hit the waiver wire on Monday afternoon.

Mayfield’s stay in Carolina lasted less than a year after the quarterbacks’ less-than amicable breakup with the Cleveland Browns this summer.

Appearing in seven games this year for the Panthers, Mayfield completed 578 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner started the first five games of the year before he lost his starting spot while he was out with an ankle injury.

Rapoport speculated that there could be one team who may be interested in Mayfield.

The San Fransisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a broken foot he sustained in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Sitting at 8-4, the 49ers boast the best scoring defense in the NFL as well as impact playmakers on offense in Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffery and George Kittle.

Garoppolo is the second quarterback San Fransisco has lost for the season, as Trey Lance also sustained a season-ending injury early in the season.

Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game against the Dolphins for the 49ers on Sunday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.