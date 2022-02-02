Report: Oklahoma Adding Former NFL QB J.P. Losman to Staff

Losman will work in player personnel and football administration after previously serving as an offensive analyst at Clemson.

Oklahoma’s inaugural staff under new head coach Brent Venables is continuing to grow with splash hires seemingly every day.

Not even National Signing Day could slow things down for the Sooners, as they have reportedly hired former NFL quarterback J.P. Losman to the staff to work in player personnel and football administration per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Out of Tulane, Losman was a first round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and would play professionally until 2011 with the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

After his playing career was over, Losman got into coaching at the high school level before hopping onto the staff at Clemson as a student coaching intern in 2017.

In 2020, he was promoted to be an offensive analyst for the Tigers and then a senior offensive analyst in 2021.

Now, Venables brings in another familiar face with an NFL pedigree to help grow his new program at Oklahoma.