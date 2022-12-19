Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma LB Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Joseph Wete has been in and out of the portal several times already, but appears intent on sticking it out at OU for now.

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete has reportedly withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That's according to a report from On3 on Monday morning.

Wete is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker from Washington, DC, who came to OU as an edge rusher but last offseason switched to inside 'backer.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS PLAYER TRACKER

Wete's situation with Brent Venables and the Sooners, however, has grown increasingly complicated.

He entered the portal on Sept. 7, then withdrew his name. Then he re-entered the portal again on Oct. 19. Now Wete is a graduate transfer and can transfer however he wants, but has apparently decided to stick it out in Norman — again.

Wete was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school, the No. 1 prospect in DC, the No. 11 weakside defensive end and the No. 198 overall player, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

