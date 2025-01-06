Report: Oklahoma Loses Commitment from 2027 DE Zane Rowe
The potential and promise of Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class just took an significant hit.
Defensive end Zane Rowe, who just completed his freshman season at Denton Guyer, has reportedly decomitted from OU, according to a tweet Monday from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Rowe committed to OU in April shortly after the Spring Game. He was the only Sooner pledge in the ’27 class.
Rowe was one of more than 100 prospects to attend the annual Red/White Game and told Sooners On SI he left Norman impressed with Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis and the rest of his experience.
“It was more of a heart-felt, really warm feeling,” Rowe said. “Like I found a new home.”
Rowe’s dad, Dustin Rowe, told Sooners On SI that his son’s commitment to OU was a surprise at the time. Together they took unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Georgia, Baylor and others. He now holds more than 30 major offers, including Oklahoma State, Penn State, USC, Arizona State, Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Washington State and others.
Rowe played one season at Guyer with quarterback and long-time OU pledge Kevin Sperry, who decommitted last fall and flipped to Florida State. At Guyer this past season, Rowe reported the following statistics: 75 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine quarterback sacks, 19 QB hurries, eight passed defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.
Rowe was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American who plays both football and baseball at Guyer.
Rowe also attended the Brent Venables Elite Camp last summer. He said his relationship with Chavis and Venables were huge factors in his pulling the trigger early on OU.
Chavis “is probably the most chill, laid back (of the coaches who have recruited him). But at the same time, he’s gonna expect intensity and greatness out of you.”
Rowe said he established a similar vibe with Venables, whether it was at the Spring Game, at the OU “Future Freaks” camp he attended in mid-March, or at the Brent Venables Elite Camp — as a tight end.
“I’ve always been cool with Coach Venables,” Rowe said. “He knew my name when I came to the Oklahoma camp. Just, they weren’t offering ‘27s at the time when I came to the Oklahoma camp, so I was just having fun.
“Coach Venables, we have really the same mindset and similar backgrounds, so it was really cool to bond with him. We had a deep conversation when he accepted my commitment. He was just like, ‘You have a lot of determination in your voice,’ he told me about my decision. I was like, ‘Coach, I’m all the way in,’ and he was like, ‘All right,’ and he accepted my commitment.”