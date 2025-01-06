Report: Oklahoma Loses Commitment from 2027 DE Zane Rowe

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zane Rowe (2027) has Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 235 EDGE from Denton, TX had been Committed to the Sooners since April



Top 50 Recruit & holds a total of 31 Offershttps://t.co/qrMCV54xzz pic.twitter.com/SwhDxs0VIu